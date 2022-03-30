Man (40) charged with terrorism offences in connection with north Belfast bomb hoax at event attended by Irish Foreign Minister

Police have charged a man in connection with the security alert and hijacking in the Crumlin Road area last Friday (Liam McBurney/PA Wire).

A 40-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with a hijacking and bomb hoax that targeted a peace event attended by the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister in north Belfast.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have charged the man with preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax.

The incident led to Minister Simon Coveney having to be evacuated from a peace event at the Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road last Friday.

This was due to a man being forced at gunpoint to drive his van – with an item placed inside - to the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

The suspect will appear before Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

On Tuesday, police confirmed they had been granted an additional 36-hours to question the man after he was first arrested on Sunday.

A 48-year-old woman who was arrested as part of the investigation has been released.