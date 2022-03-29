Man (40) held for additional 36 hours and woman (48) arrested over north Belfast bomb hoax targeting Simon Coveney peace event

Shock: Officers from the PSNI look across at Holy Cross church where Simon Coveney was due to attend a peacebuilding event. Credit: Liam McBurney

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have been granted an additional 36-hours to question a 40-year-old man arrested in connection with a north Belfast security alert on Friday.

Police were granted the additional time to question the suspect at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

The incident led to Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney having to be evacuated from a peace event at the Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road.

The man was initially held by police on Sunday and is continuing to be questioned in Belfast’s Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

A 48-year-old woman has also been arrested by police under the Terrorism Act and is also being held in Belfast.

Police confirmed a 38-year-old woman who was also arrested has since been released n police bail pending further enquires.

The incident involved a man being forced at gunpoint to drive his van with what he believed to be a bomb on board to the peace event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

The PSNI have issued a further appeal for information on Tuesday, particularly focusing on the movements of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “While I am grateful for those who have already come forward with information, I would like to hear from anyone with any information at all regarding these events to contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has information about the movements, or anyone with dash-cam footage of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, registration mark XJZ 7908, which was carrying ladders on its roof, liveried in blue signwriting, in the areas of Sydney Street West and Holy Cross Church on the morning of Friday 25 March.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed that white van, being followed by a grey coloured Skoda Superb on Friday morning.

“You can contact detectives in confidence by phoning directly on 101 quoting reference number 509 of 25/03/2022. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

The incident also disrupted a family funeral that was taking place in the nearby Holy Cross Church and has been widely condemned by politicians across the political spectrum.