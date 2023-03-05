Man (40s) arrested after fire damages homes in Co Londonderry

A man in his forties has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent after a shed was set alight in Co Londonderry.

The incident occurred in the Rathbeg Crescent area of Limavady around 8.25am on Sunday.

The blaze spread to an adjoining shed and caused minor damage to two houses. Damage was also caused to an electricity supply.

Police are appealing for information and witness.

Firefighters battle a blaze at a property in the Rathbeg Crescent area of Limavady

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who managed to bring the blaze under control.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries, however had the fire spread further, this incident could have resulted in serious consequences.

“One man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent, and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, to call 101, quoting reference number 520 of 05/04/23.”