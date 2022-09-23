Man (40s) dies after single vehicle crash in Co Down

A man in his 40s has died following a single vehicle road crash in Ballygowan.

The crash, which was reported just before 7.30am on Friday, occurred on the Moneyreagh Road.

Emergency services attended the scene where the driver was pronounced dead.

The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses who may have been in the area from 11pm on Thursday, September 22nd until 7.30 am this morning, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 260 – 23/09/22.”