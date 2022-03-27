Man (41) and woman (38) held in connection with security alert at Simon Coveney peace event in Belfast

PSNI officers set up a cordon at the scene of last week's proxy attack. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

A 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man have both been arrested by police investigating the security alert which led to Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from a north Belfast peace event on Friday.

Police said the woman has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.

They said she is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

The arrests follow searches by the police on Saturday in the Ballysillan and Springmartin areas of north and west Belfast.

The PSNI said they recovered a number of items including a suspected firearm, two vehicles, a quantity of controlled drugs and a large sum of cash.

The incident involved a man being forced at gunpoint to drive his van with what he believed to be a bomb on board to the peace event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

The Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was also disrupted

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”