Man (41) arrested as part of investigation into allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey

A 41-year old man has been arrested in connection to allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The man was arrested this morning (Thursday) becoming the 35th person to be detained as part of an investigation into the Co Antrim hospital which treats vulnerable adults.

In June 2022, a public inquiry opened to investigate the claims of extensive and repeated abuse of patients which first surfaced in 2017.

It became one of the largest health scandals in Northern Ireland and was subject to a police adult safeguarding investigation in the UK.

So far 83 workers at the hospital have been suspended, while seven have been sacked after CCTV footage of assaults against patients was emerged.

Several family members of patients who were treated in the hospital have since came forward with allegations of abuse and neglect.

Last November The Society of Parents and Friends of Muckamore wrote to the chair of the inquiry Tom Kark QC outlining a series of concerns they said “are impacting negatively on the way” they can engage and co-operate with the inquiry.