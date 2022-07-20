Man (41) charged after £150k drugs arrest at Belfast International Airport
Kurtis Reid
A 41-year-old man has been charged by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit after they recovered suspected heroin with a street value of £150,000.
The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after he was arrested at Belfast International Airport on Monday.
He has been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and fraudulently importing a Class A controlled drug.
A PSNI spokesperson said “As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”