Man (41) charged after car ploughs into Carnlough police patrol injuring five officers

A 41-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences in relation to an incident on Tuesday which resulted in injuries to five police officers in Carnlough.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and driving with excess alcohol.

He is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court on December 2.

The PSNI officers involved had been dealing with an incident in the Bridge Street area of the Co Antrim village just before 2am when a BMW was driven at a constable who was on foot.

The car then collided with a police vehicle before reversing into a second one which had been in place to block it.

A PSNI spokesperson said they believed it was a deliberate attempt to harm the officers.

“The officer on foot sustained injuries to his hand and arm, and has been left shaken,” they said.

“Four officers within the two vehicles also sustained minor injuries, and significant damage was caused to both police vehicles, along with the BMW.

“This was a deliberate act directed at our officers who were on duty, working to keep people safe.”