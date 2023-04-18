Man (41) charged after police officer bitten and blood spat in his face in Randalstown

He will appear in court this morning.

A will appear in court this morning facing a number of charges relating to an incident during which a police officer was bitten and had blood spat in his face.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, assault on police and multiple counts of criminal damage to vehicles and property.

The charges relate to an incident on Sunday April 9 when police received a report of a man with a knife in the Staffordstown Road area of Randalstown at around 11.45pm.

When they arrived at the scene they found two men, one of whom was lying on the ground in the area with an injury to his leg, caused by the suspect who was biting him. He also had a serious injury to his arm.

While being detained the man proceeded to bite a police officer and spit blood in his face.

Damage was also found to the victim’s house as well as the windows of another house and car in the area.

The defendant is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 18. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.