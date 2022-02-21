Man (41) charged in relation to producing Class A drugs in east Belfast

A man (41) has been charged with a number of drug offences following a search of a premises in east Belfast on Friday.

The charges include being concerned in production of a Class A drug, possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

In Northern Ireland, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD are Class A drugs

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on March 18.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.