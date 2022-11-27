Man (41) charged with blackmail and membership of proscribed organisation

A 41-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following an investigation into “serious criminality” in Dundonald.

Police confirmed the man has been charged with offences including blackmail and membership or professed membership of a proscribed organisation.

Details about the proscribed organisation were not available.

A police spokesperson said the 41-year-old is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 28th.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.