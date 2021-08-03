Man (41) charged with hijacking after incident near Belfast’s Mater Hospital

A 41-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a car being driven by a nurse was hijacked in Belfast.

The nurse was left shaken after the incident on the Crumlin Road near the Mater Hospital at around 7.55am on Saturday after she came off shift.

She was ordered out of her red Mini Cooper by a man in a grey hooded top and bottoms.

The car was driven off in the direction of Annesley Street.

Police said the man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday August 5.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The hijacking has been condemned by local politician Paul McCusker and the Royal College of Nursing, who described it as “despicable and cowardly”.

“‘Our nursing staff have been keeping us all safe and working very hard throughout the pandemic, they certainly do not deserve to be treated like this and should feel safe going to and coming home from their workplace,” Mr McCusker said at the time.