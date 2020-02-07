Man (41) killed in Co Antrim crash

The scene of a two vehicle accident on the Drones Road between Armoy and Ballymena on Thursday. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A 41-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Co Antrim.

The two-vehicle crash between a white Volkswagen Golf and a silver-coloured Kia Picanto happened on the Drones Road near Armoy at around 7pm on Thursday.

The man died at the scene and it's thought two others were injured in the crash.

Police are investigating and appealed for information.

Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage which could assist their investigation to contact the collision investigation unit on 101 quoting reference number 1645 06/02/20.

The Drones Road was reopened at around midday on Friday.