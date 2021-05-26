Man (42) arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal Newry house fire

Forensics at the scene of the fire in Park View (Picture - Pacemaker)

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal house fire in Newry last Friday.

The incident at Park View in the city happened at around 11.40pm on Friday 21 May.

A man died in the blaze while another was left in a critical condition.

Police said the fire was being treated as deliberate and the man arrested remains in police custody.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they had recovered two men from the property last Friday, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.