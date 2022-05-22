Man (42) charged in relation to Co Down assault which hospitalised man in 60s

A 42-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a man in his 60s was hospitalised following an alleged assault in Bangor on Saturday.

It was reported at around 10pm, that the older man was approached in the street outside licenced premises by another male who headbutted him to the ground and then kicked him on the face and head.

The attack followed an altercation inside the premises a short time earlier.

The injured man sustained a number of facial fractures and an injury to one ear as a result of the attack and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The man charged is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Thursday June 16.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.