Man, 42, charged with attempted murder following Co Down incident

A 42-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a “domestic incident” in Co Down on Friday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch charged the man with grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of witness intimidation.

The man is being held in custody until he appears before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is procedure.