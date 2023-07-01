Man (42) charged with attempted murder following ‘domestic incident’ in Co Down

Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch have charged a 42-year-old man with attempted murder.

He has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of witness intimidation.

The charges follow a domestic incident in the Kilkeel area on Friday, June 30.

The man is being held in custody until he appears before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 3.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.