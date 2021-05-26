Man (42) charged with terrorism offences over St Patrick’s Day security alert in Enniskillen

A PSNI bomb disposal team attend a suspect device at Cornagrade, Enniskillen around lunchtime on St Patrick's Day. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

A 42-year-old man has been charged with a number of terrorism offences as part of an investigation into the discovery of a viable device in Co Fermanagh on St Patrick’s Day.

At the time, the PSNI said they believed dissident republicans were behind the incident and they condemned those responsible for potentially putting the public at risk.

They have linked the incident to the Continuity IRA.

The 42-year-old is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Omagh on Thursday morning.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old women arrested as part of the same investigation have been released following questioning.