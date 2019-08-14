Man (42) to face trial over David Shields 'hit and run' in 2016

District Judge Paul Copeland warned a committal hearing must go ahead on the next occasion, scheduled for September 3 (stock photo)

A man is to stand trial in relation to what police believe was a hit-and-run collision more than three years ago.

The remains of David James Shields were found on a rural road in Armagh.

He was in his 50s at the time of his death and lived in the Glenanne area.

His body was discovered on a grass verge just before 7am on June 14, 2016, on Shillington Road, Markethill.

At the time a detective inspector confirmed an investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death and indicated it may have been the result of a hit-and-run road traffic accident.

It has now emerged a man is to stand trial over the incident.

John McBurney (42), from Green Park Avenue in Markethill, is accused of causing the death of Mr Shields by driving while unfit through drink or drugs on a date unknown between June 11 and 14, 2016.

At Armagh Magistrates' Court a defence lawyer accepted the matter is "sensitive" and requested an adjournment to allow him to engage the services of a barrister ahead of committal to trial, pointing to the fact the case has taken three years to reach court.

