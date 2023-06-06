Man (42) wanted for burglary in Poland 10 years ago arrested in Portadown

A man (42) who is wanted in relation to a burglary in Poland, has been arrested in Co Armagh on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, who is wanted to serve a prison sentence in Poland in relation to a burglary that occurred there in 2013, was detained by virtue of an international warrant in Portadown.

He will be brought before an Extradition Court in Belfast in due course.

Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said: “This arrest not only displays our determination to track down wanted persons and to bring offenders to justice, but also highlights the ongoing cooperation between International Law Enforcement Partners and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.”