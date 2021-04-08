Man (43) arrested after bins set alight in Holywood

The man was arrested on suspicion of arson with endangering life and arson.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after reports that a number of bins were set alight in Holywood.

It was reported to police that several bins were set on fire in the area of Church Green and Church View between 3.30am and 4am on Thursday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who were in attendance, extinguished the fires.

The man was arrested on suspicion of arson with endangering life and arson.

He is currently in police custody assisting with their enquiries.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 166 08/04/21.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.