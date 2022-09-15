Man, 43, arrested as part of UVF drugs investigation in east Belfast

The man was arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of £30,000 was seized on Thursday evening.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening, the PSNI said (Niall Carson/PA)

A 43-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening after cannabis with an estimated street value of £30,000 was seized along with a sum of cash.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This is a significant seizure of Class B drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.

“It demonstrates the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to safeguard local people, and to tackle the supply, use and harrowing consequences of illegal drugs.

“Those involved with illicit drugs are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control. They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.”

Anyone with information or concerns are urged to contact the PSNI on 101, or to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.