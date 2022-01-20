Man (43) released on bail following Dundonald attempted murder arrest

A 43-year-old man has been released on bail after having earlier been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a shooting incident that took place in the Kilberry Park area of Dundonald last September.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 43-year-old man arrested earlier today (Thursday, 20th January) on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The arrest was in relation to a shooting incident in the Kilberry Park area of Dundonald on Thursday, 23rd September, when a man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs.”

Detective Inspector Bell earlier said: “Our enquiries are continuing and anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 1786 of September 23, 2021.

"Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

The latest development follows a previous arrest last month in connection with the same shooting incident.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, various motoring offences and drug offences.