Man (43) to appear in court after Co Tyrone serious assault

Police have charged a 43-year-old man with a number of offences in connection with a serious assault in Ballymagorry.

Charges include assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm with intent and threats to kill for an alleged attack in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry on Sunday.

It was reported to police that a man in his 30s had been assaulted at a house in the area at around 5am.

The male was taken to hospital and treated for “slash wound injuries” to his face following the incident.

The man is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 29.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.