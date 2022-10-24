Man (44) arrested in connection with Liam Christie murder in Antrim

A 44-year old man has been arrested following the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim.

Mr Christie was shot dead on Thursday October 20 at a friend’s house on Craighill.

The man was arrested in the Antrim area on Monday as part of the police investigation into Mr Christie’s death.

Police have confirmed he remains in custody at this time and are renewing their appeal for information connected to the murder.

A police spokesperson said “"We are renewing our appeal for information following this brutal killing where Liam was shot at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks. We can now confirm that Liam was shot up to eight times.

"We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday 19th October and 12pm on Thursday 20th October. If you have any footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Detectives on 101 and quote reference 310 20/10/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”