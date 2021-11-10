Man (44) charged after police recover 2kg of suspected cocaine in east Belfast

A 44-year-old man has been charged for a number of drugs offences after police seized around 2kg of suspected cocaine in east Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug and other offences.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 11 November.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the man was initially arrested at around 2pm after they stopped and searched a moped travelling in the city.

They said the suspected quantity of drugs was recovered from the vehicle and the man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

PSNI Detective Inspector McCamley said: “Subsequent searches of properties in the North Belfast and Crossgar areas were conducted, resulting in the seizure of several thousand pounds and a number of other items were taken away for further forensic examination.

“Today’s significant seizure has meant we have removed a large quantity of illegal drugs from the streets and prevented untold damage being caused to individuals and the wider community.

“Drugs harm our communities and cause misery to those who take them and their wider family circle. We will work with the public and our partner agencies to seize illegal drugs and prosecute those responsible.

“Anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”