Man (44) charged with threatening Health Minister Robin Swann to appear in court

A 44-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including making online threats to kill Health Minister Robin Swann.

He has also been charged with harassment and improper use of a telecommunications network.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Wednesday morning.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Mr Swann has been subject to numerous cases of online abuse while serving as Health Minister throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has expressed in the past that offensive and derogatory tweets against him have made him distressed and fearing for his safety.

Mr Swann alerted police on November 15 to a series of online messages said to involve threats towards him and his staff.