Man (45) and woman (34) arrested in connection with John Caldwell attack released

Police have once again appealed for information.

A 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, has been released following questioning.

A 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £150,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1.