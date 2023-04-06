Man (45) arrested after police search linked to north Down UDA feud released

A 45-year old man arrested following a search at a property in north Down has been released following questioning.

The man was arrested as part of the search connected to an investigation into a series of attacks linked to a feud between drug gangs in Newtownards.

A police spokesperson said: “Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."