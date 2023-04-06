Man (45) arrested after police search linked to north Down UDA feud

Detectives investigating a series of attacks linked to a feud between drugs gangs in north Down have conducted a search at a property in Newtownards and arrested a 45-year-old man.

The search took place on Thursday, April 6.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “A number of items have been recovered for further examination and a 45-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and he is currently in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave.

“Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."