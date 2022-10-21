Man (45) arrested in Belfast under international warrant on suspicion of Slovakia murder facing extradition

A man arrested in Belfast is wanted by Slovakian authorities for an alleged murder nine years ago, a court heard today.

Vojtech Uricek, 45, was remanded into custody after legal attempts to have him extradited to his native country got underway.

Uricek, with an address at Legann Street in north Belfast, was detained under an international arrest warrant on Friday morning when he attended a PSNI station in the city for an unrelated matter.

He appeared at Belfast County Court for the first stage in the extradition proceedings.

Counsel for the requesting state told Her Honour Judge Patricia Smyth: “It arises from a warrant issued by the Slovakian authorities on June 23, 2022 for the offence of murder said to have occurred in May 2013.”

Although no further details were disclosed, it is understood that the charge relates to the death of a female.

Anyone convicted of murder in Slovakia faces up to 20 years in prison.

Uricek’s solicitor, Hamill Clawson, confirmed: “He does not consent to extradition.”

With bail opposed by police on the grounds of risk of flight, Judge Smyth requested written submissions before she decides if the accused can be released.

Proceedings were adjourned for one week.