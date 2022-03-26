Man (45) arrested in relation to Belfast graffiti threatening journalists released on bail

A sinister message to journalists sprayed on a wall in Bradbury Place in Belfast City Centre on March 25th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after graffiti threatening journalists appeared in south Belfast on Friday evening.

The threat was painted on a temporary wall in the Bradbury Place area.

The man in question has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries and there are no further details at this time.

The graffiti has been condemned by local political representatives.

Alliance councillor Peter McReynolds said the threat was “completely vile and reprehensible”.

“Journalism is essential in a free and democratic society. Those that did this want the people of Northern Ireland living in fear and misinformation. They will not succeed,” he said.

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said it was more unwelcome headlines for the city.

On Friday Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney had to leave a peace and reconciliation event in North Belfast after a security alert.

“Those who spray paint threats, hijack buses, or spout divisive platitudes to whip up tensions don't represent this city,” she said.

“An incredibly difficult 24 hours for some among us today. Thoughts are with them.”