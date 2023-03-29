Man (45) charged with drug-related offences linked to West Belfast UDA

A 45-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug offences that the PSNI believe is linked with the West Belfast UDA.

On Wednesday, he was xxharged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in Supply of Class A Controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C Controlled Drug and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 26. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are in relation to a search at a property in the North Belfast area last October, in which a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were seized with a quantity in cash also recovered.