Man (45) charged with murder of Bangor man Timothy Graham

Police at the scene where Timothy Graham was stabbed in Bangor

A 45-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a vulnerable adult in Co Down.

Timothy Graham (47) was found after being stabbed to death at his home in a sheltered living development on Enterprise Court in Bangor just before 1am on Thursday.

Yesterday Andrew Ian Vance appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court to face a single charge of murder.

Vance, with an address at Enterprise Court in Bangor, did not seek bail.

District Judge Paul Copeland remanded him in custody following the hearing.

Vance is due to appear again by video-link at Newtownards Magistrates Court on November 29.

The victim, who is originally from Hillsborough, was a popular "voluntary groundman" at the Hole in the Hedge cafe located close to the accommodation for people suffering from mental health issues.

Manager Leah Stenning said Mr Graham began volunteering at the coffee shop because people there were kind to him.

"He started off as a customer, then he became a friend," she said.

Ms Stenning said he had been in good spirits before his death and had just bought a new coat.

"He was a ray of sunshine and he was a very kind fella with a loving family," she added.

Yesterday staff and customers drank double espressos with lots of sugar and enjoyed an energy drink in his memory.

They also offered condolences to his family and friends.

Detective inspector Millar said his thoughts are also with Mr Graham's family following the "extremely shocking murder" which he acknowledged is concerning for those who live in the local community.

"I want to provide reassurance that I am not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder at this time," he added.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101.