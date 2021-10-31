Man (45) charged with threat to kill and firearm possession after video emerges

A 45-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm and making threats to kill after the emergence of a video on social media.

It follows a police investigation into the video. Officers have asked people to avoid commentary and speculation on social media in relation to this matter.

A 48-year-old man also arrested has been released unconditionally.

The 45-year-old is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court later this month.