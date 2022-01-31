Man (45) to be sentenced next month for killing Lucy McIlhatton in Belfast crash

A 45-year-old man is to be sentenced next month for causing the death by dangerous driving of Lucy McIlhatton.

The 24-year-old was killed on the Upper Springfield Road in Belfast in a crash involving a taxi on January 3 last year.

Gerard McCrory pleaded guilty today before Belfast Crown Court to causing the death of the young woman, described in tributes as “a gem ... a beautiful, beautiful angel ... who will always be remembered for her beautiful smile”.

Lucy was a past pupil of St Dominic’s Grammar School and worked in IT.

McCrory from Dermott Hill Road in Belfast also admitted, via a video link from his solicitor’s office, failing to provide a specimen of breath following the fatal crash, which came exactly one year after Eoin Hamill (13) was also killed in a traffic collision in the same area.

Judge Neil Rafferty QC, while remanding McCrory on continuing bail, warned him “the offence to which you have pleaded guilty is a serious one in which a custodial sentence is a very significant likelihood” .

Defence counsel Sean Devine said they were “very conscious of the sensitivities” of others in the case and that they were “keen to bring matters to a swift resolution”.

For the prosecution, Kate McKay said McCrory’s guilty plea to the first count “will hopefully bring some comfort to the family that a trial will not be required in respect of that”.

Judge Rafferty who ordered pre-sentence reports on McCrory also asked for victim impact statements to be obtained from Ms McIlhatton’s family by next month when he will pass sentence

No details surrounding the death of the popular west Belfast woman were given during the brief arraignment hearing, but at the time it was reported she died after being struck by a silver coloured Toyota Avensis.