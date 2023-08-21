Man (46) charged after Newcastle knife attack

A 46-year-old man has been charged to court following an attack involving a knife in Co Down, in which another man suffered a cut to his face.

The assault occurred at the Bernagh Green area of Newcastle on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Shortly before 6.50am, police received a report that a man in his 50s was assaulted at a property in the area by a man armed with a knife.

“The man sustained a laceration to the left side of his face following the incident and was taken to hospital for his injury."

A 46-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court today (August 21).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.