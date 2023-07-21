Man (46) charged in connection with arson attack on Limavady flats

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in court following an arson attack on a block of flats in Limavady.

Emergency services were called to the Glenview Drive area of the Co Londonderry town in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 20) following reports of a fire.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lavery previously said: “Police received a report shortly after 3.30am that an oil tank was on fire at a property in the area.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“A number of occupants inside the flats had to be evacuated from the building. They have since been allowed to return home. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“We are treating this report as arson endangering life and are grateful to our colleagues in the Fire Service for tackling this fire which could have had extremely serious consequences for those affected.”

A 46-year-old man detained on Thursday has been charged with arson endangering life with intent.

The suspect is due to appear before Limavady Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.