Man (46) charged with number of offences after £3k worth of Class B drugs found in Derry

A 46-year-old man in Derry has been charged with a number of drug offences following a search in the Drumahoe area on Thursday.

He was due to appear in Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The man was arrested on Thursday, on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

The arrest and seizure of the suspected drugs, with an estimated street value of £3,000, was made by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Team during a planned search in the region. Drug-related paraphernalia £3,000 in cash were also seized.

Constable Merron from Waterside Neighbour Policing Team said: “Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“We're grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101. The quicker we receive information the quicker we can act. Even if you think it's not significant, it could make a difference.”As is usual procedure all charges were reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.