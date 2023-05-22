Man (46) dies after east Belfast crash involving car and electric scooter

Eddie Jackson (46) who died in a traffic accident in east Belfast on May 10.

The PSNI has confirmed a man has sadly passed away following a road traffic collision on the Knock Road, east Belfast on May 10.

He has been named as 46-year-old Eddie Jackson from east Belfast.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a Mercedes GLA 200 and a man on an electric scooter occurred shortly before 2.30pm.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The rider of the electric scooter was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries while in hospital.

"He has been named as 46-year-old Eddie Jackson from the east Belfast area."

Police have asked anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them via 101.