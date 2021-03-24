Man (47) arrested after Newry searches in Europe-wide organised crime probe

Detectives have arrested a man and carried out three searches in the Newry area as part of Operation Venetic

A 47-year-old man has been arrested by police as part of the Europe-wide Operation Venetic investigation into organised crime.

The arrest came after detectives from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch carried out searches of three properties in the Newry area on Wednesday.

Detectives seized a quantity of cash in excess of £10,000, one vehicle and several pallets of wine valued at approximately £30,000 on behalf of HMRC who will carry out an investigation in respect of potential evasion of excise duty.

The man (47) was arrested as part of the operation for Entering into an Arrangement to Acquire Criminal Property.

He has been taken to custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

A PSNI spokesman said: “This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice. Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of Organised Crime Gangs.

“We recognise the harm caused in our communities as a result of organised crime and we will continue to keep people safe from this activity.”

Anyone with information about any criminality should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/