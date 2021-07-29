Man (47) arrested after vulnerable person’s mobility scooter stolen during north Belfast burglary

A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a number of items including a mobility scooter were stolen from the home of a vulnerable person in north Belfast.

The burglary happened at around 1.30am on Thursday morning in the Shore Crescent area of the city.

Police said the man entered the home before stealing the mobility scooter.

A police response crew later located the man driving the vehicle “erratically” along the Shore Road, before arresting him.

The man is currently in police custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers stopped with the man and arrested him on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary with intent to steal and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

"The items stolen from the house were recovered along with the scooter and have since been returned to the victim. The man is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Detectives are now progressing this matter and would ask anyone with information about the incident or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage in the Shore Crescent/Shore Road area at the time of the incident, to contact them in Musgrave station on 101 quoting reference number 91 29/07/21.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”