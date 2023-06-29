Man (47) charged for strangling woman just days after new act comes into force in NI

A man has been arrested and charged following the non-fatal strangulation of a woman in Co Fermanagh, just days after it was made a specific offence in a new act.

The 47-year old man was arrested under the act on Wednesday and is charged with a number of other offences.

He is due to appear at Strabane court today Thursday 29th June. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The man’s arrest and charge comes just three days since non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation (under The Justice Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims Act NI 2022) was made a specific criminal offence in Northern Ireland, punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Speaking about the man’s charges, Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher from the Service’s Public Protection Branch said: “On Monday, we communicated to the public about a landmark piece of legislation being made operational in Northern Ireland.

“Already, we have been able to act in safeguarding a potential victim and make the first arrest and charge of this nature.

“This only serves to reiterate our commitment to tackling this horrific crime. It will not be tolerated in our communities.

"Over 1,500 frontline officers and staff have already been trained to recognise and respond and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to bring potential offenders to justice.”

A PSNI spokesperson said the organisation is continuing to work with partners to raise awareness of this crime type and encourage more victims to come forward.