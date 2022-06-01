Man (47) hospitalised with stabbing injuries as 20-year-old arrested in Londonderry

A 47-year-old has been hospitalised and a 20-year-old man arrested following a stabbing incident in Londonderry on Tuesday evening

The arrest comes following an altercation in the Drumard Park area of the city.

The PSNI said the victim of the attack sustained stab wounds, with the man arrested remaining in police custody.

PSNI Detective Inspector Finlay said: "It was reported shortly after 9.35pm that two males were fighting in the street.

"A man, aged 47, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which includes stab wounds. One man, aged 20, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1691 31/05/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”