Man (48) arrested in connection with 2019 discovery of Belfast cannabis factory worth £320,000

Some of the cannabis plants seized at a rented property in the Boucher Road area of Belfast in 2019, by detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory back in 2019.

At the time police uncovered the factory in a rented property in the Boucher Road area of Belfast.

They said cannabis with an estimated street value of £320,000 was seized back on October 9 2019.

The man held on Thursday has been arrested on suspicion of Cultivating Cannabis, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug and Possession of a Class B Drug with Intent to Supply.

PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of £320,000 were seized at this property in 2019.

“Some people think that cannabis is harmless – this is simply not true. Like other illegal drugs, it can damage both physical and mental health, causing harm and hurt to individuals and their loved ones. The consequences can be heart-breaking.

“We would advise landlords to make thorough checks of any potential tenants before letting their property, and to look out for tell-tale signs that a property is being used for such activity.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 899 of 09/10/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”