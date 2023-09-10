Man (48) arrested in Londonderry as PSNI terrorism investigation continues

A 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a search of a property in Londonderry on Sunday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out a search of a property in the Victoria Place area as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

The man has been taken into custody for questioning.

As part of the investigation to date, two men aged 22 and 41, and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday.

One woman aged 50 was arrested on Friday and a 43-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.

All were arrested under the Terrorism Act and remain in custody at this time.