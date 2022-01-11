Man (48) charged with fraud offences over south Belfast cold calling incident

Campaigners have said the figures are "shocking" Stock image

A 48-year-old man has been charged with five fraud offences following an incident of cold calling in the Newtownbreda area on Saturday.

Police said a number of individuals reported a cold caller operating in the south Belfast area, calling at their property.

They said the man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ards via a videolink on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

They said the investigation into the incident continues, with a PSNI spokesperson encouraging anyone who may have encountered a cold caller at their door, to contact them on 101.