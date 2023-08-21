Man (48) wanted in Poland for fraud offences arrested in Antrim

A 48-year old man who is wanted in Poland in relation to fraud offences has been arrested by the PSNI.

The man was held in Antrim on Monday morning after a prison sentence was issued by Polish authorities in relation to a number of fraud offences.

He was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from the International Policing Unit and is due to be brought before an Extradition Court at Laganside tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sergeant Davey from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “The arrest is an another example of partnership working between Polish Law Enforcement, the National Crime Agency and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.

“We will continue to work with our International Partners and use all means available to ensure offenders are brought to justice. If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the Extradition Courts.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”