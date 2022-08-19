Man (49) arrested following reports of ‘racist abuse’ at Belfast takeaway

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man following a report of a “racist abuse” at a takeaway restaurant in Belfast.

The disturbance took place on the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast on Thursday evening, August 18.

Shortly after 6pm the man entered the premises and became “aggressive and racially abusive” towards a member of staff.

Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “Officers attended and the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and obstructing police. He remains in custody at this time.

“From talking to the business community we are aware of their concerns about an increase in their staff being abused. No one should be subject to abuse of any kind at their place of work.”

He added: “Any hate crime is wrong and we take this type of offence very seriously. We will actively investigate any such reports and seek to bring those responsible before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone confronted by this type situation to contact police on 101, or in an emergency, on 999.

“Businesses can also speak to their local crime prevention officer for practical advice about protecting their staff and premises from crime.”