Man (49) charged after stabbing in Co Armagh

The man will appear before a court in Lisburn on Monday

A man (49) has been charged to court after another man in his 40s sustained a stab wound to his back in a weekend incident.

The incident occurred in the West Street area of Portadown on Saturday July 1.

"Detectives in Lurgan have charged a 49 year old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"He is due to appear via videolink at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday July 3. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”